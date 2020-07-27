STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Students use technology to wage war on pandemic

A total of 150 models were displayed at the interactive forum which featured over 300 participants.

Published: 27th July 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

A covid-19 test sample. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From a software that diagnoses Covid-19 to a mask-vending machine, youngsters lined up an array of unique innovations as part of the ‘Innovations Unlocked: Kerala Student Innovators Meet’, organised by the Kerala Startup Mission, on Saturday.

The items showcased by the students included cutting-edge equipment for emergency medical care and crowd control, artificial intelligence-based devices that function by maintaining social distancing, technologies to sanitise large spaces against the coronavirus, and improvised personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

The virtual expo was the first national event to promote technological innovations to fight the pandemic.
It helped prove the youngsters’ ability to create distinctive and useful devices to counter the Covid-19 spread.

A total of 150 models were displayed at the interactive forum which featured over 300 participants. The selected innovators will be groomed as entrepreneurs.

The event was held in association with TCS DISQ, an initiative by the Tata Consultancy Service Foundation to groom changemakers, and the Wadhwani foundation that creates jobs for new-age entrepreneurs.

Following the evaluation, around 21 models were selected by the KSUM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala Startup Mission
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp