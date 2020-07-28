69 recover in Ernakulam district; 15 test positive, three dead

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the second consecutive day, Ernakulam district on Monday reported more recoveries than new Covid cases. There were 69 recoveries and 15 new cases – 13 of them through local contact, with the remaining two having arrived from other states – on the day. According to the health department, sources of infection of almost all positive cases have been identified. “Except that of a 75-year-old Parakkadavu native, the sources of infection of the remaining positive cases have been traced. But the Covid spread in nearby panchayats of the clusters is a cause for concern,” said a health official.

The new cases include a 25-year-old and 24-year-old from Pathanamthitta and Kollam, respectively, and working at a private firm in Kalamassery. With this, 813 persons are undergoing treatment in the district. According to the health department, full-time testing facilities will be set up in four panchayats in the district – Keezhmad, Chengamanad, Choornikkara and Edathala – and in Kalamassery municipality. The decision was taken at the review meeting chaired by District Collector S Suhas. Three such centres will also come up in the city limits.

As part ofactive surveillance, testing was conducted in Koonamavu, Chowara, Fort Kochi, Chellanam and Choondi. Antigen testing was conducted in Kunnamavu convent where nuns had tested positive earlier. Luckily none of them tested positive. More rapid tests were also conducted in the Chellanam cluster area.

Three deaths in Ernakulam

The district on Monday reported three Covid deaths. C V Vijayan, a 61-year-old Idukki native, died at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery on Sunday night. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Kochi. According to the hospital authorities, he was shifted to the MCH after he testing positive.

G Mohanan, 65, of Edathala, who collapsed at his home on Monday, passed away while on the way to a hospital. He later tested positive. According to a source, he was asymptomatic but complained of chest pain before collapsing. Aboobacker, 72, of Pallikkara, who was admitted for Covid in a private hospital in Kochi, also died on Monday. He was diagnosed with a severe heart problem, said hospital authorities.

All wards of Nellikuzhi panchayat in lockdown

Kochi: The entire Nellikuzhi panchayat near Kothamangalam was put under lockdown from Monday after three persons in the area tested positive for Covid-19 through local transmission. While two of them are traders at Nellikuzhi’s famous furniture market, the third person is an elderly woman, said Aysha B Younus, ward member, Nellikuzhi. The patients are from wards 11, 13 and 4, she said. The entire area was shut down and none of the shops were allowed to open on Monday.

Lockdown declared in Koothattukulam

Kochi: With three members of a family, including a health worker, testing positive for Covid-19, Koothattukulam municipality decided to impose lockdown in the municipality limits from Monday. The municipal is planning to impose the lockdown till Wednesday evening. The emergency council meeting held on Monday morning decided to initiate the lockdown after the health officials identified 32 primary contacts of Covid patients. Shops and other commercial complexes will be disinfected during the next two days in the municipality.

Lockdown in seven wards of Kalamassery

Wards 1, 2, 3, 6, 34, 35, and 37 in Kalamassery municipality have been put under lockdown.