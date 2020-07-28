Art & advert

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “If you ask me where I got it, I would say from inside my head. There is little creativity in recreating reality. When you make it a version of you, then it qualifies for original art,” says Thrissur-based artist Mani Krishna Warrier about the language of his strokes. An artist since he was eight years old, Mani finished graduation in fine arts from Chennai before moving to Mumbai. There, he worked with many prime advertising firms in the country including John Wyth, PH and Adfactors. But art always harboured a special place he in him, one embellished with colours and shapes.

In 2002, however, he had to favour his health over opportunities in a polluted Mumbai. He shifted back to Thrissur, starting Greenline, a production company that specialises in advertising. All the while, Mani would spend his extra time carving moments from his life onto the canvas. “I started with oil colours, but then an allergy to the smell prompted me to switch to acrylic,” he says. If you closely observe his frames, they have all sorts of stories to tell. The surreal narratives portray emotions, through shapes and shades. “The green monotone portrayal seemed unconventional at the point, but it worked out,” he says.

To understand the versatility his skill carries – from colours to structure, understanding where Mani’s lessons in art come from is important. “Art has changed now. The social media artists these days have it easy -- you superimpose or colour correct, and you have something original. Even buying art has become cheap and easy. Back in the day, making a painting for someone on a canvas took many days, it took effort. But now, you can just download any art you want, frame it and keep it. Sometimes I feel like the relevance of artists as we were used to seeing them has faded,” he says.

Notable among Mani’s artworks is his collection of tantric art. “Tantric art is an ancient science, probably as old as healing and reiki, that has found its way back to the modern world. Tantric art carries an aura that accompanies the spaces it is part of. A lot of attention goes into changing them,” he says. Mani and his associates in Thrissur are now involved with reviving and recording such science and observation in art. “I don’t do my art for money. I don’t think about selling these and buying a house,” he quips.

“In case of many great artists like Da Vinci to Van Gogh, their art has stayed on for many generations to see and learn from. I would like to think of this as my own contribution towards keeping this knowledge alive,” he says.He relates this to the metamorphosis that is prominent in the advertising industry too. “Back in the 1990s when I worked in Mumbai, I remember drawing the characters in an advertisement with my hand. They would hire only those with an applied art degree. Now, we have a computer doing most of the work,” he says, adding that even without a pandemic, changes to the way we live would have still happened. “Which is why there is no reason to be apprehensive about the lockdown or Covid. In one way or the other, norms keep changing. As with art, music or any industry. What is meant to survive, will. That is how it is,” he concludes.