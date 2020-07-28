Collector seeks report on guard’s death after delay in treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector S Suhas has ordered a probe into the death of a security guard due to an alleged delay in providing treatment at the District Hospital in Aluva on Monday. The collector asked the District Medical Officer to submit a report within two weeks.Vijayan, who worked as a security guard at an apartment complex in Aluva, lost his life after the hospital authorities failed to provide treatment on time. As per the report, the ambulance driver brought Vijayan who had high fever to the hospital around 9.15am.

“Though the ambulance reached the hospital by that time, the hospital authorities were not ready to start the treatment. He was not even shifted from the ambulance citing several reasons. He was able to walk before coming to the hospital but died due to the carelessness of the staff. If they could give the treatment at the earliest, he could have been saved,” said the ambulance driver.

However, the hospital authorities cited the Covid protocol as the reason for the delay in providing treatment. However, his samples tested negative in the Covid test. Earlier in the day, Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath also asked for a report from the DMO. The body will be handed over to his family on Tuesday.