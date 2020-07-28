STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC’s old buses to be sleeping berths for staff

The first such bus will be stationed at Kochi airport for drivers and conductors to take rest during long waiting time

Published: 28th July 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture

By  Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the past many years, the KSRTC Ernakulam bus station has been serving its staff a raw deal, thanks to dilapidated and leaky resting quarters and extremely unhygienic toilets. But things are in for a change with the corporation deciding to convert buses that are unfit for services into sleeping berths for its employees. A request in this regard has been mooted to the KSRTC main office and a nod is expected soon. According to a top official in the district, the first step in this regard is setting up an air-conditioned bus-turned-resting facility at Kochi airport.

“We hope to set up the facility in a week at Kochi airport. The KSRTC bus services to and from the airport involve a lot of waiting time and there is no proper facility for the driver and conductor to rest. The situation is grave during Covid duty and that’s why we have decided to set up one such facility at the airport,” said the KSRTC official.

The economic crisis faced by the KSRTC and the pandemic have hindered renovation work at the bus station. “That’s when this idea came up. Each bus will be modified to accommodate more than 10 staff and it will have additional facilities like a locker and washbasin. Another advantage is that these buses can be parked at convenient spots. The setting up of a modern toilet facility at the station has already come as a huge relief to the staff,” the official said. A few months ago, the Lions Club and Kochi Corporation had jointly constructed a toilet complex at the station with most-modern facilities, which has come as a huge solace to hundreds who depend on the station everyday.

KSRTC food truck
The Ernakulam bus station is also looking forward to getting a food truck of its own after the KSRTC approved the plan to start ‘KSRTC Safe to Eat’ food trucks at 92 depots all over the state. In the first phase, Kochi, along with Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, is touted to get the facility. 
Besides being an additional income for the cash-strapped corporation, the facility will also provide safe and hygienic food to over 30 lakh passengers who depend on it everyday. The second phase of the project will have mobile buses which will sell grocery items and old buses will be used for the purpose.

Over 40 services from Ernakulam
Over 40 services are conducted daily from the depot despite the Covid scare. According to District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen Sahib, the depot is conducting services to all parts of the district, except to containment zones. “Though the Aluva depot is fully shut down, we have services through Aluva. Only that we don’t stop at the depot. Despite suffering loss, the KSRTC Ernakulam depot is conducting services to all parts of the district. Inter-district services are also being conducted from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram,” said the official.

