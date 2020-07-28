KSUM virtual meet showcases 150 innovations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From mask-vending machine to software that diagnoses Covid-19, youngsters demonstrated an array of innovations at the country’s first government event to promote technological interventions vis-a-vis the pandemic.The ‘Innovations Unlocked -Kerala Student Innovators’ Meet’ by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) proved the quality of talents in countering the spread of the virus.

The virtual event also selected innovators to groom them as entrepreneurs. More than 150 models were displayed at the interactive forum which featured 300 participants.Other items put on display include cutting-edge equipment for emergency medical care, crowd control, artificial intelligence-based devices that function by maintaining social distancing, technology to sanitise large spaces against coronavirus, novel check-up methodology and improvised PPE kits. Of the 150-plus items demonstrated, 21 were selected by the KSUM following an appraisal. The selected groups become eligible for a three-month pre-incubation programme with the support from leading technological establishments.