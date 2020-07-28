STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

KSUM virtual meet showcases 150 innovations

The virtual event also selected innovators to groom them as entrepreneurs.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From mask-vending machine to software that diagnoses Covid-19, youngsters demonstrated an array of innovations at the country’s first government event to promote technological interventions vis-a-vis the pandemic.The ‘Innovations Unlocked -Kerala Student Innovators’ Meet’ by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) proved the quality of talents in countering the spread of the virus. 

The virtual event also selected innovators to groom them as entrepreneurs. More than 150 models were displayed at the interactive forum which featured 300 participants.Other items put on display include cutting-edge equipment for emergency medical care, crowd control, artificial intelligence-based devices that function by maintaining social distancing, technology to sanitise large spaces against coronavirus, novel check-up methodology and improvised PPE kits. Of the 150-plus items demonstrated, 21 were selected by the KSUM following an appraisal. The selected groups become eligible for a three-month pre-incubation programme with the support from leading technological establishments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp