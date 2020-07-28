Pixar Picks

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sajan Skaria, character supervisor at Pixar Animation Studios, the company behind the computer graphic wonders such as ‘Cars’ and ‘Finding Nemo’, shot to fame after the computer-animated comedy-drama film ‘Inside Out’ won the Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars in 2016. Sajan was the character supervisor for the film’. TNIE caught up with Sajan, who shared his journey with animation.

How did you enter animation?

I began my career as a software engineer, and quit my job to pursue animation. It was pure coincidence. I broke my leg and had a lot of time in hand. Eventually, I started cartooning and realised it’s my cup of tea. Since animation wasn’t popular in Kerala in the 1980s, I moved out of the country and did my Masters in Animation from Texas A&M University. I have been with Pixar for 20 years now.

What was your first real project as a character supervisor?

Although I assisted the team that fine-tuned Nemo’s tank on ‘Finding Nemo’, my first real project was ‘Cars’, where I was able to bring to life characters like Fillmore, Sarge and Sally.

How was it working on ‘Inside Out’?

Inside Out was quite challenging as the characters were completely new. It took almost four years to make the film, as the basic emotions of Riley, the main protagonist of the film, had been anthropomorphised into animated characters. Although I was largely a supervisor, I got an opportunity to work with the character Fear.

Tell us about one of your most memorable moments working at Pixar?

When Domee Shi, director of ‘Bao’, created Pixar’s Dumpling Baby sequels from Incredibles 2. It is an eight-minute short film about an anthropomorphised dumpling. We literally had to take dumpling making lessons for the project.

How is a character made at Pixar?

As a supervisor, I look at many images and multiple angles and see how they would work. A team of modelling and shtading artists works on the character sketch. These are later animated. The simulation department takes care of the clothing and hair. It is quite the teamwork that goes into making every character loveable.