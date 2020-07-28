Woman-friendly bus shelter opened at Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An exclusive waiting room for women with feeding enclosure was opened at the private bus stand in Kaloor. Built using `25 lakh from the fund of Hibi Eden, MP, during his earlier tenure as Ernakulam MLA, the facility was jointly inaugurated by actor Asha Sarath and DCP P G Poonkuzhali on Monday. “There were no proper facilities at the bus station for women and this made us think of building it at Kaloor, which is a major bus stations in the city,” said Hibi Eden.

Chairs have been provided outside the room for women passengers to lounge. An additional ramp for differently-abled people has been provided near the entrance. Inside the facility, there is a 176 sq ft feeding room with sofa and table. Works of cartoonist Ratheesh Ravi adorn the walls. Th toilet blocks are also inside the shelter. The entry point has been paved with tiles. The facility will be under CCTV surveillance. The existing well in the bus station has been retained. T J Vinod, MLA, and councillor M G Aristotle attended the inauguration held as per Covid-19 protocol.