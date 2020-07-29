Businessman arrested for night party now booked for road show

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Roy Kurian, the businessman who was earlier arrested for holding a midnight party defying lockdown rules at a resort in Idukki, has landed in trouble again. This time, for taking out a road show. The Kothamangalam police on Tuesday registered a case against him and seized five vehicles. Roy, head of the Thannikkottu group, led the road show from Vadattupara in his open-top car accompanied by lorries. When the motorcade reached Kothamangalam town, the police seized the vehicles. The police said he had received seven new tipper lorries and a Benz car on Monday. A photoshoot of the vehicles was also held near the Bhoothathankettu dam.