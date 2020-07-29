Covid fear looms over tribal communities

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

Amid the surge in Covid cases, the tribal community has been staying vigilant ensuring that there are no slip ups in the fight against the pandemic. However, the increase in cases reported from tribal areas is causing concern about lowering guard.The tribals of Edamalakudi in Idukki district and Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam district have been exercising self-restraint denying entry for outsiders to the colonies and avoiding contact with the outside world. However, the recent spike in cases has exposed chinks in the system.

According to department for development of scheduled tribes director P Pugazhendi, many tribal people had gone outside the state seeking jobs and to pursue education. All those who return from outside the state are quarantined before they are allowed to proceed to the settlements, but 133 tribal people have tested positive for the disease till date.

“Apart from the free ration we have been providing the tribal people with provisions in view of the monsoon season. We are not allowing outsiders to visit the colonies and the community members have themselves put up boards restricting entry to the colonies. We have deployed 16 mobile medical clinics to conduct health check up and released video messages in tribal dialects to educate them,” he said.

The tribal welfare department has put 4,257 tribal community members, who returned from outside the state, under observation of which 2,520 were in Wayanad district. However, despite all the precautions 133 tribal people showed symptoms. While 101 people tested negative, 32 tribal people got infected. Fifteen people have recovered from the disease, while 17 are undergoing treatment at various Covid care centres. Wayanad has seven tribal people undergoing treatment while Thiruvananthapuram has three tribal patients. Idukki and Kannur have two tribal Covid patients each while Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kasaragod have one each.

“The immunity level of the tribals is not low. However, they are considered vulnerable as the community has strong bonds and the chances of community spread is high,” said Attappadi Tribal health nodal officer Dr Prabhudas.

Two tribal people at Pinavoorkudi tribal colony in Kuttampuzha panchayat have figured in the primary contact list of a resident of Kuttampuzha who tested positive on Sunday. The two have been quarantined at home and the tribal welfare and health department have sensitised the residents. Three wards in Kuttampuzha panchayat have been made containment zones.