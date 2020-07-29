Despite Covid, farming thrives here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Udayamperoor Karshika Karma Sena has taken up paddy cultivation in five acres of land that has been lying fallow for the past 25 years as part of the Subiksha Keralam project. The Sena, supported by the local self-government and agriculture departments, has 10 people involved in its various initiatives since 2018. The land has been leased from farmers in the region. “This year paddy cultivation will be carried out in 7.5 acres of fallow land as part of Subiksha Keralam project. There are also plans to sell the produce as a branded organic product,” said Sunil Kumar, Udayamperoor Agriculture Officer.

As part of Subiksha Keralam, around 10,000 saplings of fruit plants and an equal number of vegetable seedlings too have been distributed. The eco shop functioning in Udayamperoor panchayath too saw vibrant sales during the past few months despite the lockdown. “There has been increasing interest among the public regarding the setting up of kitchen gardens/farms in homes since the lockdown. Distribution of saplings is being carried out by panchayat as well the agriculture department. Around 4,000 vegetable seed packets have been distributed,” added Sunil Kumar.

Till date, the Karshika Karma Sena has successfully cultivated paddy in two other holdings in the panchayat. “We started paddy cultivation in 2018 with 20 acres of paddy land (Edampaadam paadashekaram) that had been lying fallow for around 30 years. The Karma Sena has also cultivated paddy organically in 40 acres of paddy land (kandanadu padashekaram), besides the five acres that were taken up under the Subiksha Keralam project. The produce is sold to Supplyco,” said Jomy Sebastian, secretary of Udayamperoor Karshika Karma Sena.

They have also been involved in the production of grow bags. ”The bags are prepared with a mix of 12 ingredients, including soil and other manure required for optimum plant growth. The grow bags weigh around 10 to 15kg. There has been an increasing demand for this product. We have also started production of manure kits for coconut trees. The kits which are distributed through Krishi Bhavans at a subsidised rate, will be sold for `20 per kg,” added Jomy.The Sena has also recently started a vermicomposting unit, the manure from which is used for paddy cultivation. They also have a tractor, tiller and grass cutting machine that is operated by technicians and leased out to farmers.