Ernakulam RTO, Aluva sub jail and fire station shut after staff test positive

70 contacts of vehicle inspector put under quarantine; RTO to stay shut for nearly a week 

Published: 29th July 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Regional Transport Office (RTO) was shut on Tuesday after an Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector (AMVI) tested positive for Covid-19.According to health department, 70 primary contacts were traced and put under home quarantine. However, the department is worried as the AMVI, who has not shown any symptoms of the pandemic, has come into contact with a large number of people. It is learnt that the officer had also conducted a vehicle inspection and was in contact with the staff at civil station where the RTO is functioning.

“We have asked all  the primary contacts of the AMVI to undergo strict quarantine. We have prepared only immediate primary contact details of the patient. The numbers would double as the full contact list is prepared. People should avoid venturing out of homes for silly reasons. We have to fight together to defeat the disease,” said Sreedevi S,additional DMO, Ernakulam.

According to the health department, the AMVI’s source of infection is yet to be identified. “His wife is a health worker and he might have got the infection from her. But it is too early to comment on it,” said another health official.Meanwhile, the Regional Transport office will remain closed for nearly a week. “The office will be disinfected in the coming days.

Three staffers, including Joint RTO, who had no contact with the AMVI will be working in the office on Wednesday. The entry of the public to the office will be completely restricted,” said RTO Baby John.Meanwhile, Aluva fire station and sub jail were closed after the staff got infected. While a fireman of Aluva fire station was infected with the virus, an inmate and assistant prison officer of Aluva sub jail tested positive for the virus.

