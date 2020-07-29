STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firm to take back machine sold to patient who died of Covid

Anwar Haneef, a relative of the deceased, told TNIE that the hospital asked them to buy an auto bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machine as part of treatment.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Family members of Covid patient E K Harris, who passed away recently at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, were not sure what to do with an equipment they bought for Rs 70,000 as per doctor’s advice. Now, the agency which sold the equipment has come forward to take it back.A resident of Thuruthy in Fort Kochi, 51-year-old Harris passed away on July 20. Having arrived from Kuwait on June 19, he was admitted to the MCH on June 26. He was highly diabetic and was in a critical stage in the ICU. 

Anwar Haneef, a relative of the deceased, told TNIE that the hospital asked them to buy an auto bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machine as part of treatment."The machine cost `70,000 and was handed over to the hospital. The doctor guided us to a particular agency to buy the machine, but it was never used. Now, the agency has said they will take the machine back and refund the money," he said.

An executive of the agency said the machine was not part of the Covid treatment protocol and it was recommended by the hospital because the patient was having breathing problems due to his obesity. Hospital officials said the machine was prescribed because the patient had obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS).

