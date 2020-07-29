STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Out-of-work taxi driver turns to selling washing stones

Once a pre-requisite for every house, the humble washing stone has quietly disappeared and has been replaced by washing machines, especially in urban areas.

Shine Jose sells portable washing stones near the Bismi market on the Kaloor- Kathrikadavu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Once a pre-requisite for every house, the humble washing stone has quietly disappeared and has been replaced by washing machines, especially in urban areas. Though washing the laundry with hands is superior to mechanical wash, people prefer machines as it saves effort and time. However, capitalising on Malayali’s nostalgia, Kathrikadavu native Shine Jose has started selling portable washing stones at Kaloor.Unlike his peers who ventured into selling vegetables and eggs to sustain themselves during the lockdown, Shine, a driver attached to an online taxi aggregator, started selling portable washing stones, a nearly forgotten essential in the city. Just a week in, Shine has received numerous queries for his stones.

 “I was an cab driver for two years. When the lockdown struck, my earnings was not enough to sustain me. I tried looking for odd jobs but in vain. I have a friend in Thrissur who’s in the business and production of these portable stones, so I decided to take a leaf out of his book,” he said.The washing stones comprise  concrete slabs attached to iron pipes and are less than a metre tall. The portable stones can be placed anywhere, from your bathroom to a cosy nook in your garden, and range from `2,500 to `3,000.

“The venture is doing well; customers range from families to bachelors. The washings stones are in great demand among those who’ve rented out their upper floors to bachelors and youngsters. Getting a washing machine may not be a temporary economic solution, concerning its price and water use,” says Shine, who lives with his mother and sister. The former cab driver added that he was uncertain about returning to his older profession.

