Royal Enfield launches 'Service on Wheels'

KOCHI: Royal Enfield launched Service on Wheels, a customer-friendly initiative which aims at giving hassle-free motorcycle service at the doorstep. As part of the initiative, the company has introduced a fleet of mobile service, ready motorcycles equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to facilitate up to 80 percent of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of the customer. A fleet of 62 Royal Enfield ‘Service on Wheels’ motorcycles have been deployed in Kerala across all its authorized dealership outlets.
