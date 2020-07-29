Yellow Club to save the day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Acommunity organisation that primarily focuses on mental health, ‘Yellow Club’, has initiated a new aproject to start spreading awareness on the same to school children via online platforms. Firmly believing that the student community plays a massive role, the club wanted to inculcate education on mental wellbeing. Their first tryst was with Class XII students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kadavantra -- four sessions were completed with imminent psychologists, psychiatrists and other experts.

“We received an unbelievable response to the sessions -- the feedback was great. The biggest realisation was that several students were dealing with unrest, anxiety and stress but hadn’t communicated to anyone about it. The school has requested for future such sessions,” said Rahul Roy, one of the founders of Yellow Club.

As the team has been consistently dealing with the youth, they chose to start slow and with Class XII initially. “Even though the right kind of intervention should start early, we weren’t sure of younger students accepting the idea. We thought Class XII students were mature enough to take a call -- additionally, the information, medium of delivery and expertise we have closely aligned with senior students -- therefore, we started with them. However, we will be conducting sessions for lower classes and more schools shortly,” he added.