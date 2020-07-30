A pet’s search that tugs at your heart

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hachiko, is a Malayalam short film that revolves around the search for a missing pet dog. The eight-minute movie pulls all the right strings in the viewers’ heart by capturing the loyalty of a dog towards its owner. At the same time, the flick also manages to get across the message of neglect faced by the elderly in modern nuclear families.The pet owner played by Arun Sethumadhav, sets out in search for his missing pug. As his search turns futile, despair sets in. The scenes are interspersed with shots of the pug that seems to be wandering the streets in search of home. The film ends with Arun receiving a call from his father who has been lodged in an old age home, where a surprise awaits him.

Hachiko has been directed by Richy K S, a native of Palakkad. The ardent movie lover who has a couple of years of experience in scripting and pre-production is elated about the reach and response the films has been receiving. “It has been heartening to see people react so well even though the film is based on a simple theme. I take the negative comments too in my stride. When Sanal Raj narrated the storyline, which he had come across on social media, I saw that it had the potential to portray emotions of both the pet as well as humans,” says the director about his third venture.

There has been a conscious effort to keep the storyline uncluttered, with minimal dialogues. Many subtle elements have been added to convey the mood in each montage. For example, when the search for the pet progresses, the background score is that of the panting voice of a dog. “The pug, Ria, belongs to dog trainer Santhosh J N who was present throughout the shoot. Many sequences there were initially planned to be shot through busy streets of Palakkad town, but were later avoided, when we considered the risk to the dog,”adds Richy.

Richy is also happy about the acceptance the medium of short films and online series have received from audiences in past few years. “Short films were once looked down upon by filmmakers. However, the have found a lot of acceptance in recent times due to the prevalence of online platforms,” he adds.The film has been edited by Kalash S Bhavan and Saran G. Cinematography has been done by Vinod M Ravi and music rendered by Vishnu Das. Hachiko has been produced by Govind Ravi. You can watch the film on YouTube on the channel Monsoon Media.