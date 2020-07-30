ECMO procedure saves Andhra woman’s life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 27-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who had collapsed and was put on ventilator after she underwent medical termination of pregnancy was given a new lease of life by the doctors at KIMS HEALTH by employing the technique of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

The woman hailing from Visakhapatnam experienced bleeding and was rushed to the hospital. The hospital authorities claimed that they are the only ECMO centre in Kerala to have done over 50 ECMO procedures with a success rate of above 70 per cent, on par with international standards.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Shaji Palangadan, senior consultant and head of cardiothoracic & vascular surgery at KIMS HEALTH said ECMO is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to function. “It is a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream of a critically ill person. This system provides heart-lung bypass support outside of the body,” he said.