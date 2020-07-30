STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

ECMO procedure saves Andhra woman’s life

The woman hailing from Visakhapatnam experienced bleeding and was rushed to the hospital.

Published: 30th July 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 27-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who had collapsed and was put on ventilator after she underwent medical termination of pregnancy was given a new lease of life by the doctors at KIMS HEALTH by employing the technique of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

The woman hailing from Visakhapatnam experienced bleeding and was rushed to the hospital. The hospital authorities claimed that they are the only ECMO centre in Kerala to have done over 50 ECMO procedures with a success rate of above 70 per cent, on par with international standards.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Shaji Palangadan, senior consultant and head of cardiothoracic & vascular surgery at KIMS HEALTH said ECMO is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to function. “It is a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream of a critically ill person. This system provides heart-lung bypass support outside of the body,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp