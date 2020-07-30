STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals gear up to take in Covid patients

The government has set a few parameters for private hospitals and only three have met them

Published: 30th July 2020

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: On July 25, the state government issued an order fixing the rates for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals. Hospitals under the Karunya Aarogya Suraksha Paddhati and those roped in as per the government’s instructions were to follow the directive. As per the guidelines, private hospitals with a sufficient number of beds and appropriate infrastructure were to take in Covid-19 positive patients.However, despite having the largest network of private hospitals in the state, Ernakulam currently has only three such hospitals being readied to admit Covid-19 patients.

“Besides a certain number of beds, hospitals treating Covid-19 patients need to have separate entrances and elevators for Covid and non-Covid patients to avoid chances of community spread. Many hospitals in the city lack isolated entrances and related facilities and, as a result, we currently have only Aster Medcity, Amrita Hospital and Rajagiri Hospital on the list. PVS Hospital was fully refurbished with the necessary equipment and 300-plus beds but the manpower is inadequate. We’re working on it,” said Dr T V Ravi, head of the department of paediatrics and neonatology, Ernakulam Medical Centre, and a member of the Kerala Private Hospital Association.

He said while Ernakulam Medical Centre was willing to allocate 20 beds for Covid-positive patients, they were unable to abide by all parameters required.“The other day, the district collector had an online meeting with management authorities of private hospitals. Infrastructure deficiency in older hospitals was a major concern and was primarily the topic of discussion. The government is yet to issue a directive on such hospitals,” said Dr Ravi.

He added that private hospitals are required to admit Covid-19 patients only when the beds at the government hospitals earmarked for the same are full.While Aster Medcity has almost readied itself for the intake, it hasn’t started admitting Covid patients yet. Sources with Rajagiri Hospital said patients are being admitted at the hospital in coordination with the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

“We’ve fortified the third floor of our hospital for Covid-19 patients and set up a fever clinic with separate staff. When a patient arrives with symptoms and tests positive, we inform the Health Department authorities if the persons has to be treated at our hospital itself. If positive patients come to the hospital directly, we request them to go to the MCH first. As of now, patients have not been referred to us from the government hospital, but we have to the MCH,” a source said.Sources with the Health Department said official declarations on the number of private hospitals will be released later and that when the need arises, the government and private hospitals need to work jointly.

The criteria 


THREE  HOSPITALS
●     Ernakulam currently has only three such hospitals being readied to admit Covid-19 patients.
●    The Health Department said official declarations on the number of private hospitals will be released soon

