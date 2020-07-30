STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ from August 24

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second edition of ‘Big Demo Day’, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with industry bodies, will focus on startups providing financial, education and enterprise technologies.“Through the event, to be held from August 24 to 28, KSUM is offering a platform for the industry to tap on products and services from the startup ecosystem at affordable costs. ‘Big Demo Day’ aims to present a wide range of ideas and technologies developed by startups before Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as corporate to help them leverage these products to strengthen businesses,” said a KSUM official.

Startups with good scalable products and services beneficial to industries and corporates can apply for the programme, which has the backing of IT entrepreneurs’ organisation G-Tech and various Indian corporate firms. For registration, visit: ​www.bit.ly/ksumbdd2​​. The last date of application is August 1. More than 100 startups participated in the inaugural edition of the programme, which had more than 2,000 visitors.

Besides, 300-plus live interactions were held.Startups with KSUM Unique ID and Startup India DPIIT certificate will be considered. “Products and services which are readily available and deployable will only be considered for the ‘Big Demo Day’. Shortlisting will be based on the industry demand for the submitted product,” the official added.

