Waterlogging worsens at Kannankulangara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fight for survival braving rainwater, which enters their houses even during light rain, continues for the residents of a housing colony at Edampaadam Paandiparambu Road near Kannankulangara in Tripunithura. Though the residents have got a court order in favour of them, directing the municipal authorities to drain the stormwater using a motor pump till the construction of a drain here, the lackadaisical attitude of the civic body has resulted in the present state.

The residents said the issue started here long back when builders of an apartment complex blocked a canal flowing through their premises. Based on a complaint by the residents, the High Court recently directed the principal secretary of local self-government institutions to launch a probe into issue. Though the administrative sanction was given for the construction of a drain, the plan did not materialise because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In another verdict issued in July second week, the court asked the municipality to pump the water out from the drains. “Last week, pumping was not carried out in the area,” said Ramachandran, a resident. Nearly 40 families reside in the area. “When it rains even slightly, dirty water enter the houses. Most of the people are living in waist-deep water in their own houses,” he added.