34 fresh cases and 69 recoveries in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a minor relief, the district on Thursday reported 34 new cases of Covid-19 while 69 people recovered from the disease. Among the newly-reported cases, 31 got infected through local contact. Of the rest, two arrived from abroad and one is from Tamil Nadu.

New cases were reported from Aluva cluster and two health workers also got infected locally. Besides, sources of infection of three cases from Thrikkakara and Mattanchery are yet to be established.

The district reported two Covid-19 deaths on Thursday. Beepathu, 65, a native of Vazhakulam, who died on July 22, tested positive for Covid on Thursday. The second death was that of Chakkiyattil Eliyamma, 85, a native of Karingachira in Tripunithura, who was admitted to Ernakulam MCH on July 23.