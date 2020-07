By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid-19 cases increasing in the district, additional facilities have been set up at the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital hospital for providing specialised treatment to critically ill patients.

The new Covid Intensive Care Unit (ICU) set up at the hospital has 40 beds, including machine-operated ones. All beds will have ventilator support.

The ICUs are equipped with pax system for image transfer, two dialysis units, two blood gas analysers, among other things.