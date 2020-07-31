Applications invited for LIFE housing project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Applications are invited from eligible persons for getting houses under the LIFE Mission project of the state government. Those who were omitted from the 2017 list can also apply. The applications can be submitted from Saturday through Akshaya Centres or panchayath help desks. Only one member in the ration card will get the financial support for constriction of the house.

The SC/ST/fishermen community will get relaxations in the norms. Those people who are residing in houses which are in a dilapidated condition can also apply. Priority will be given to those who are mentally and visually challenged, hearing impaired, specially-abled people and those who have severe ailments. Those who are applying would have to go though an eligibility check before submitting applications, said a release issued on Thursday.