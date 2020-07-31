Dr Smell to detect anosmia in patients with Covid-like symptoms

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: The novel coronavirus outbreak has led experts across the globe to discover different ways of combating the virus. From providing information on how the virus spreads to the prominent symptoms of Covid-19, health experts have kept the public updated.

Though high fever was considered as a symptom before, it has been proven that loss of sense of smell and taste is the most reliable indicator of early infection. Infrared thermometers are being used to check for fever. But, do we have an instrument to detect the loss of sense of smell - anosmia? Answering the question is a team of engineering students from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram -- Adithyan S Potty, Aswin C S, and Adin Simon along with Dr Baishnav Suresh, Community Medicine, Medical College. They have come up with ‘Dr Smell’ a product which helps in detecting anosmia in patients along with other symptoms like fever.

A prototype of the product was displayed as part of the Virtual Student Innovators Meet held recently by the Kerala Startup Mission. “There is a possibility that people with Covid symptoms or positive cases could walk into health facilities for consultations, which makes healthcare workers, bystanders and other personnel turning primary contacts. Infected persons with underlying health conditions seem to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19. Sorting and classification of patients to determine priority of need and proper place of treatment are necessary.

So, we thought of coming up with a triage assistive system which would help in identifying patients with Covid-19 symptoms arriving at the healthcare facility,” said Aswin, one of the team members. He also added that a lot of research and discussions have been held with the health experts before making the prototype. The product is a manually-operated triage desk which has six chambers and is equipped with a device to test anosmia, a thermometer, oximeter, and hand sanitiser.

The setup has sufficient seating for triage staff and tabletop with control panels to operate the system. The staff can also maintain a record of people visiting the hospital for diagnosis of the infection. “The triage can be set at the first point of entry into the hospital. The system identifies fever, anosmia, oxygen saturation and checks other symptoms. The staff can then separate those with Covid-like symptoms or people with high risk and prioritise their further procedures such as antigen tests accordingly,” said Adhityan.

The team behind ‘Dr Smell’ is also presently on a mission to upgrade the features so that it can be effectively used in hospitals and public places. The team has already had discussions with a few hospitals and are awaiting feedback.

How does it work?

