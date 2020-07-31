STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs Corp, dist admn to file reports on reasons for waterlogging

Says though authorities repeatedly claim steps have been taken to prevent flooding, latest experience showed otherwise. Also seeks info on status of shifting P&T Colony residents

Published: 31st July 2020 06:58 AM

The flooded KSRTC bus station in Kochi on Wednesday | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the Kochi Corporation to task for not taking appropriate action to prevent waterlogging, the High Court on Thursday directed the district collector and the corporation secretary to file reports explaining the reasons for the largescale flooding in the city during the heavy rain on July 29, especially in the Panampilly Nagar, Kaloor, Stadium Link Road and MG Road areas.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that, every time the case came up for hearing, the district administration and the corporation told the court that effective and necessary steps had been taken to avoid inundation. However, the latest experience showed otherwise.

The court also asked the government pleader about the status of the government order on shifting the residents of P and T Colony to the 70 cents of land owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority at Rameswaram village. It was brought to the notice of the court that though the order was issued in 2018, nothing concrete has been done.

Highlighting the pathetic condition of the colony residents, the court observed, “Not merely were they bombarded with water, they are also under the fear of Covid-19 spread.”

The district administration submitted that waterlogging occurred because of the faulty gradient of the Mullassery canal bed, constructed by the corporation years back. Instead of flowing towards the west, due to the faulty design, the storm water flowed toward east.

The court said news reports in 2018 had quoted the principal adviser to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) saying that, unless the slope of the Mullassery canal  from Vivekananda Road area was altered towards the west, waterlogging of the area could never be solved.

“The irony is that no step has been taken by any authority over the past two years to do so though, under Operation Breakthrough, the district administration had described it as a necessary work,” the court said.
Going by the situation on Wednesday, the court said the work to rectify the slope of the Mullassery canal needs to be taken up on a war footing. The case has been posted to August 4.

