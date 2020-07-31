Pandemic plays mind games with people

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Annie (name changed) had never experienced anything like this before. In her mid-30s, she thought she had life planned and career path well defined. But Covid changed all that.

With business dwindling, she saw her company letting go some of her colleagues. Now the fear of losing the job, or relocating to other parts of the state or the country has kept her up at nights on end, impacting her health and productivity.

“This has never happened to me. All I hear is gloomy reports about people losing jobs or relatives falling sick. I felt I was on the verge of insomnia. That’s when I decided to call the state-run helpline,” said Annie.

She is not alone in Ernakulam, if one were to go by the statistics put out by the Psychosocial Support Wing of the health department . The district tops the list as far as calls of stress, anxiety and sleep impairment received by the helpline. A commercial hub thriving on small and large-scale businesses and trade, the economic impact of the pandemic and consequent financial instability have come as crushing blow for Kochi, experts said.

As per the data, a staggering 2,433 cases of stress, 419 cases of anxiety, 633 cases of sleep impairment and 627 cases of stigma have been reported in Ernakulam.Malappuram — next in the list — reported only 554 cases of stress, while Thiruvananthapuram reported only 345 cases. Psychologists said if pandemic restrictions continue, the situation would aggravate.

“In Kochi, there are more people working in private firms and engaged in small scale businesses compared to Thiruvananthapuram, where there are several people employed in secure government jobs. The pandemic and associated lockdown have hit people hard. Many have lost their jobs in the private sector and others have suffered significant salary cuts. Several small-scale industries, including hotels, have been closed for days. Loan re-payments have become tough. It’s no wonder then that the financial crisis due to the pandemic has affected Kochi the most,” said Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

He said even Kochi’s lifestyle has undergone a major change. Unlike the capital city, Kochi is renowned for its vibrant lifestyle, but the virus outbreak stopped that abruptly. With outdoor sports ruled out, children and youngsters have been forced to remain indoors, increasing their frustration and stress levels.

“Private sector employees and small scale businessmen are the most affected the pandemic restrictions. Depression, even suicidal tendencies can’t be ruled out. There are many salaried people who have bought an apartment on housing loans. Now, repaying EMIs has become tough. Financial breakdown is a reality for many. If this continues any longer, we will soon see psychological breakdowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, a health official in Ernakulam said fear is the common element in almost all the calls they receive. “Fear of dying, fear of contracting the illness, fear of losing jobs... the list goes on. Many have resorted to smoking and drinking to vent out their stress. But the addiction causes creates familial tension, spoiling social relations. We give counselling to such patients and also advise them to consult doctors,” said a health official.

“Hope is very important for people to move forward in life. The unexpected turn of events this year has created a very bad situation - changing to new avenues is not possible for many and life as we knew it has changed. As of now, there is no clear answer as to when all this will end. This uncertainty is what has shattered the hopes of many,” said Dr Arun.