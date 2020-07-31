STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Thykoodam meat shop closed for flouting norms’

KOCHI: A few days after the Kochi Corporation closed down the ‘Farm Fresh Chicken and Meat Centre’ at Thykoodam for not possessing the required licence, the Industries Department has said that the centre did not have the mandatory clearance from Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The clarification came after K Ellangovan, Principal Secretary (Industries), sought a report from the general manager, District Industries Centre, Ernakulam, following a campaign that the meat shop was closed despite possessing proper licence.

The action was taken against the retail outlet, which has an MSME status, on July 24 following complaints from residents that it was selling meat without a licence since it opened. Under the MSME status, retail activities are not allowed.

As per the department’s report, the chicken stall run by Jackson N J had not submitted a self-certification application to KSPCB before running the business which involves processing and sale of ‘keema’ (minced meat). It said Jackson was running the chicken stall as an ‘orange’ category enterprise, while it was by nature ‘red.’

The report said Jackson did not approach KSPCB’s nodal agency to secure self-certification which is essential for such a venture. Instead, he secured an Acknowledgement Certificate (dated June 22), after the corporation rejected his application on May 11 for a licence.

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) has barred firms not registered under Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum from indulging in wholesale and retail trade. ‘Farm Fresh’ violated this.

Sajeevan, the owner of the building housing Jackson’s stall, alleged personal vengeance behind the corporation’s move. “Around four such stalls are functioning in the area without a valid licence. Why have the authorities not taken action against them? KSPCB officials had told us that the stall comes under orange category,” he said.

 Industries with pollution index score of above 60 are categorised as Red
 Industries with score of between 41 and 59 are categorised as Orange

