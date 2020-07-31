STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock3.0: nothing much to cheer for fitness industry

 While gym owners and trainers in the city await state government protocols, uncertainty over customer 
footfall and operational challenges have experts mulling over the difficult road ahead

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: After five months of stagnancy, the Central government’s announcement on Wednesday to reopen gyms and yoga centres from August 5 as part of Unlock 3.0 has provided some relief to the fitness industry. However, it is far from a cause for celebration. While gym owners and trainers in the city await state government protocols, uncertainty over customer footfall and operational challenges have experts mulling over the difficult road ahead.

Of the approximate 5,000 gyms and fitness centres operational across the state, anywhere between 190 and 215 are registered in Kochi alone. According to V K Anilkumar, president of the Kerala Health Club Organisation and Charitable Trust, a conservative estimate of net loss suffered by the sector in the state since the pandemic outbreak can be pegged at Rs 20 crore. 

“When you consider the situation objectively, reopening gyms may not be advisable as they are extremely high-risk zones but gym owners and trainers have been suffering. Almost every other industry has been allowed to open. We welcome the Centre’s decision but facilities can only start functioning once the state issues a detailed directives,” said Anilkumar. 

The Regional Sports Complex (RSC) in Kadavanthara, which in January was witnessing a daily footfall of over 2,500 people, has worn a deserted look since all activities were halted in March. “The RSC has been partially opened but only for racquet sports like badminton and tennis which require the players to be at the opposite ends of the court. Currently, only about 200 people visit the complex.

The Centre’s order should be attested and accompanied by the state government’s SOP which is expected in a day or two. There may be a few deviations or modifications that the state will stipulate. Hence, we will only be opening the health club or the gym after we receive the SOP from Kerala government,” says S A S Nawaz, secretary of RSC.

While stakeholders are busy chalking out logistical particulars like restricting the entry and training time of clients, sanitising equipment after every individual use and ensuring social distancing in the centres, fitness experts state that use of masks during exercise would not be conducive. “We can ask our clients to wear gloves but the use of mask will not be possible as it would obstruct airflow. The association has asked the gyms to install separators whereever possible but that would further burden the owners already suffering from financial strain,” added Anilkumar.

With no capital to make structural modifications to their facilities and a failing business at hand, gym owners predict that it would take at least eight months for things to get back on track. “Only people who are extremely dedicated to their fitness will come to the gym. The management will also expect them to follow all protocols. They should clean the equipment after use, bring their own towels and water bottles. So the attendance will be substantially low initially,” said Thansal Madapilly, trainer at 2bFit Gym near Edappally. 

Meanwhile, after registering equally debilitating losses, the yoga industry is hoping to make some gains when the centres open next week. Yoga teachers and centre owners are hoping that the bodyweight exercises requires no equipment and therefore minimal contact will prompt many erstwhile gym-goers to convert to yoga training. 

“It is easier for yoga centres to ensure social distancing and hygiene as the only apparatus required is the yoga mat which can be brought from home. No renovations to the space are necessary. We are ready to restart the classes right away with a limited number of people. Around 50 per cent of our clients have enrolled in our online classes anyways and I think they would continue with that. We are advising the elderly and children not to attend in-person classes,” says Jose Mathew, master at the Yoga Mukti Iyengar Yoga Centre.

