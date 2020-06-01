One more tests coronavirus positive in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Ernakulam on Sunday. The 46-year-old Kothamangalam native arrived from Mumbai, Maharashtra, by flight on May 27. Though the person was under home quarantine from the date of arrival, he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery on May 29 after showing the symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, three more persons were added to the hospital isolation at the MCH and a patient was discharged from observation on Sunday. A total of 30 patients are currently being treated at the MCH and 38 persons are under observation at the district’s Covid hospital. As many as 141 samples were newly collected on Sunday and results of another 151 samples are awaited.

One new case in dist; 808 put under observation

Positive case: 1

Total positive cases till date: 59

Positive cases under treatment: 31

Patients recovered so far: 27

Sample sent for testing on Sunday: 141

Results received today: 116 (115 -ve)

Results awaited: 151 samples

Persons added to hospital

isolation: 10

People discharged from

hospital isolation : 05

Total people under hospital isolation: 89 (Govt Medical College, Kalamassery -38, Muvattupuzha general hospital-7, Port Trust Hospital- 3, Govt Taluk Hospital Karuvelipady -2, Private hospitals -35)

Persons at Covid Care Centres: 933

People added to home quarantine: 798

Persons removed from

home quarantine: 510

Total people under home quarantine: 8,737

Patients underwent

counselling- 106

Calls received at call centre: 424