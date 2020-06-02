Automatic hand sanitiser joins the innovation bandwagon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With more engineering colleges dabbling in products to aid in the fight against Covid-19, there could not be a better time for innovation. The latest to enter the fray is the low-cost automatic sanitiser dispenser developed by the students of Albertian Institute of Science and Technology. The device has been developed by third-year Electrical and Electronics students P Geethesh and Ron Steve. The device was handed over to Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar and has been installed at the Collectorate. “You just have to place your hand underneath the nozzle of the device.

The device senses your hand and dispenses the sanitising liquid,” said the students. According to Geethesh and Ron, this eliminates touch. “Which in turn keeps the sanitiser germ free. The device has been fitted with infrared sensors and can be installed in offices and homes,” they said.

“Due to the low cost of technology used in the device, it is available for `500. With a capacity of 750 ml, the dispenser can be used 652 times before needing a refill,” said the students. According to them, the dispenser can run on electricity or batteries. “Four AA batteries of 1,5V can be used to run the device 10,000 times,” said Geethesh and Ron.

They said, “We were helped and guided by Naibin George K, head of the Electronics department in the college.” According to the students, 10 devices will be distributed free of cost to various offices in the district. “The initiative is being undertaken by the NSS unit of the college,” they added.