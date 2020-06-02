Exclusive IT job portal launched

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prathidhwani — the welfare organisation of IT employees — has launched an exclusive IT job portal for Kerala. IT Secretary M Sivasankar inaugurated the IT portal in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The portal - https://jobs.prathidhwani.org/ - will contain all the job openings for various experience levels at IT Parks in the state. The portal was launched in the wake of the pandemic Covid-19 outbreak which has caused job loss for many in the IT sector.