Fresh unrest by migrants defused by authorities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the latest instance of unrest by migrant workers here, over 600 women labourers — from Jharkhand employed at the Kitex factory in Kizhakkambalam —on Monday set off for Aluva railway station. But timely action from the labour department helped shift the workers temporarily to the Kizhakkambalam Govt LP School. 

Labour department officials said they will investigate the matter. “We have temporarily put them up in a school. If the trains are available, they will be sent home within two days. Though we haven’’t received any formal complaints from the workers, the department will probe the matter. If we find any discrepancies, action will be taken against the company management,” said V B Biju, district labour officer, Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, Benny Behanan, Chalakkudy MP,  demanded stringent action against the company management.” As the workers themselves disclosed, they haven’t been paid for the last six months and were not provided sufficient food,” he said.

“Though many of these labourers have been trying to return to their native states, the management wouldn’t return their documents,” said the MP. However,  company officials rubbished the allegations. “It was due to a misunderstanding caused by a WhatsApp message about a train leaving for Jharkhand on Monday. All these allegations are politically-motivated,” said Sabu Jacob, managing director, Kitex Garments Ltd.

The company has 11,000 employees from 20 states. Of these, 10,000  live on the campus. “Around 4,000 of our employees have already left for home. The remaining 7,000  were working on producing PPE kits in our factory. Except for the first two weeks of the lockdown, we have been fully functional and all of them were paid for the labour. The amount was credited to their account during the first week of every month. Besides, we provided north Indian cuisine to them four times daily,” he added.

