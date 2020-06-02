This teen mythologist gives Mahabharatha a twist 

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven years ago, when 15-year-old Shraddha Anu Shekar started writing short stories, little did she know that she’ll go on to become a published author. “My father identified the potential in me. And honestly, the journey has been a concoction of multiple feelings — from exhaustion to excitement. Though it’s a task, I have a lot of fun expressing myself through my stories,” says Shraddha, who amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown penned and published her third and latest offering — Shalya, a book on the lesser-known stories from the epic Mahabharata. The ‘Teen Mythologist’ talks about her journey, love for the genre, about Indian myths getting a modern twist and her upcoming books. Excerpts follow.

From your first book to now, how have you evolved as a writer? Do you think your thought process has changed?

I’d like to think that I have evolved a lot. My vocabulary and grammar have greatly improved, and I think that I have evolved to make the story more interesting, even for readers who are already familiar with the original narrative.

What drew you into the world of mythology and why did you decide to explore more?

My first book on mythology was Muruga: The God of War. My grandparents used to tell, and still tell me a lot of stories from Indian mythology. I found these stories very interesting, and thought, “Why don’t I try retelling them for the new generation?”. So, I started researching about various local myths and stories. Going forward, I want to explore other mythologies as well.

How was Shalya given form?

I had written a few stories for my podcast (unreleased) and found that most of them had one thing in common: The Mahabharata. So I thought I could compile them and release it as a book. The idea seemed to resonate well and I went ahead with it. I chose 10 lesser-known stories that appealed to me, for my podcast (and now Shalya). They each had lessons that one could learn from...to be focused and honest are some.

In your previous interviews, you have mentioned that you like physical books more than e-books. Now that you’ve had to publish Shalya on an e-platform due to the COVID-19 crisis, do you think this is the way forward?

Initially, I did not like the idea of releasing my book as an e-book. But given the current situation, I thought that it would be smart to release it on Kindle. Right now, I would say e-books are the way forward. But, I still prefer traditional reading because of the tactile feel. Old habits die hard, I guess. But I hope to publish physical copies of Shalya in the near future.

Have you been creating awareness about the myriad mythological stories through other mediums too?

I mainly rely on conveying them through stories, and of course, my books. But I often use mythological stories as examples in speeches at my school, and for the Junior Speakers Association of India (JSAI).

Being a travel enthusiast, do your experiences involve learning the myths that are specific to the places you visit?

When my father and I visited Singapore last year, we toured all the temples, modern art displays and ancient buildings in the region. During one of the tours, we visited a Buddhist temple. Our guide shared anecdotes about the history and myth of a few statues of gods and deities. She pointed to the top of the edifice’s conical roof which was dotted with statues of small creatures — creating an illusion that they were holding up the roof. She said, “Some people say that the statues represent demons or people who had done wrong things. Some people interpret them as pious people who hold up the roof out of devotion.” She then said, “I personally believe that it is none. They are just there to hold up the roof, whether out of devotion or not.”

“They looked similar to the ‘Gana’ statues that hold up the roofs in Hindu temples. The statues, albeit being small were so detailed that I could spot even the small frowns on the faces. To this day, I cannot forget those faces. They must have been holding the roof up for quite some time!”

Several authors have been giving Indian mythology a modern twist. What’s your take on that?

I have read a few books with such modern twists. Though it is about mythology, somehow it isn’t something that has been my first preference. Having said that, I love the Percy Jackson series. But, in the other books that I’ve read, the link between mythology and fiction seems to be lost. Maybe I might grow to like these books...you never know!

A peek into your upcoming book.

My fourth book — The Ghatotkacha Game is part of a new series called Marketing Lessons from Mythology. I have co-authored the book with Pravin Shekar, and it is currently in the editing process. More books are set to come out as part of the series.