Three more test Covid positive in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three more people from the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. They are a 38-year-old woman from Kuruppampady who arrived from Kuwait on May 27, a 49-year-old woman from Thevara who works with Air India Express and a 31-year-old Tempo Traveller driver hailing from Palarivattom who arrived from Mumbai on May 15.

They have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Kalamassery. Three more persons were added to hospital isolation at the GMCH while one was removed from observation. A total of 33 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district.