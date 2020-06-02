STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Verdict in businessman’s murder case on Wednesday

The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the judgment in the 2013 murder of  M A Shamsudheen, owner of King Shoe Mart, at the Broadway here.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the judgment in the 2013 murder of  M A Shamsudheen, owner of King Shoe Mart, at the Broadway here. This follows the completion of the trial in the sensational case, with examination of witnesses and procedures under CrPC 313  completed last. Recently, the final hearing in the case was also held after which it was posted for pronouncing the judgment. As many as 28 witnesses were examined and some of them had turned hostile.

With no direct witnesses, the prosecution had to rely on scientific and circumstantial evidence.  The gruesome murder of  Shamsudheen of Pullepady on January 8, 2013, had shocked Kochi. He was found dead by the roadside at the Nettoor Vegetable Market Road, barely a kilometre from the venue of Pravasi  Bhartiya Divas meet attended by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

