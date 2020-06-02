STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With work visas set to expire soon, over 100 health workers await flight to Ireland

Time is ticking for Sini Elzibeth Thomas, a 29-year-old nurse based in Pathanamthitta.

By Lakshmi Priya
Express News Service

KOCHI: Time is ticking for Sini Elzibeth Thomas, a 29-year-old nurse based in Pathanamthitta. Her work visa to Ireland is set to expire on June 25, but there is no word yet on when or whether another flight will be made available to the North Atlantic island soon. Sini is one among over 110 such Malayali staff nurses who have approached the authorities seeking to be airborne to Dublin in Ireland, as part of the centre’s Vande Bharat Mission. 

 “The government had scheduled two flights to transport people from Kerala and other states to Dublin. While the first batch has already left, the second flight was scheduled to take off today (Monday). But the officials have given us no information regarding a third flight, and time is running out for us. Though we had repeatedly contacted authorities, including MPs and MLAs seeking help, there has been no positive response. Though we have sent an e-mail to Air India, that too hasn’t borne fruit,” Sini said. She assured that all of them had valid visas and permission from the Irish Embassy for arrival. 

However, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan denied responsibility on the matter, stating that transporting Indians to their workplaces in other countries was not the aim of the Vande Bharat Mission. “Under the Mission, we are helping Indians who are stranded abroad after losing their jobs, those with medical emergencies, students, etc. However, those who want to return to their workplaces in other countries can apply for tickets, and the aircraft being used for the mission will transport them to those countries as a commercial service, that too only if the said country allows it,” he said.It seems there is a misconception that the government is transporting Indians to other countries under the mission, he added. 

UNA to come to aid?
If all goes well, it may be the United Nurses Association (UNA) that will finally come to the aid of these frontline workers. According to its national president Jasminsha M, the association has been negotiating with the SpiceJet Airlines to arrange a chartered flight to transport the group to Ireland. The endeavour is part of a larger first-of-its-kind repatriation mission for nurses that the UNA has been planning. “We will try and arrange chartered flights to take our nurses to other countries. In addition to the Ireland team, a group to Malta is also in the line,” he added.

