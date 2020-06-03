STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Art is an emotional response’

In conversation with award-winning artist Tom Vattakuzhy about the language of art and its evolution over the years

Published: 03rd June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist Tom Vattakuzhy believes that art is an emotional response to the world around us. This painter and illustrator has experienced visual art all his life, and he dwells deep into its ends. “The idea is for us to be sensitive. Art travels with time, and things that touch our minds manifest as a feeling which later transcends into art,” he says. Tom equates it to a stone moving towards a pool of water. The ripples it creates, according to him, is the art. His new painting, named ‘Slumber’, is an ode to the world being haunted by laziness and boredom. 

Winner of many national and state-level awards like the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society Award, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Award, and Haren Das Award, this 53-year-old artist is noted for the way he brings about light effects in his paintings. In ‘Slumber’ and especially ‘The Mystic’, there is an unseen mystery to the way he plays around with emotions as if being reflected by light on his canvas. But he likes to see it as a part of the content that stimulates the narrative. 

“Our horizons of freedom are turning murkier. The political situation has become questionable -- a sort of post-liberal political scenario, paired with uncertainty regarding where we are headed, as a race and individually. This is making all of us apprehensive. Art nowadays has darkness and murkiness to it; a certain sense of melancholy it creates in artists who can touch the nerve of society,” he says. 

In the early 90s, Tom had his share of art and soul searching. An alumnus of Santiniketan Visva-Bharati University and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda of Baroda, he studied under artists like M V Devan and Prof M V Krisnan. “When I was studying, we were at the threshold of a paradigm shift in art- from modernism to postmodernism. For an artist, thisdecides where he stands, where his foothold is in the field,” he says. The need to step away from the trend and look within is what drove him towards the language of art he uses now. But that undercurrent of change, may have gone too far, he believes. 

The conversation reminded yours truly of an installation by Young-hae Chang Heavy Industries (YHCHI) at the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018, about how there is no good or bad art. According to Tom, this may be true. We may be at a point of lack of objectivity where anything can be art. “Whatever used to be considered as value or virtue in art has been setaside. Look at the colour, or depth, all those elements are now optional. It has come to a point where the very character of cutting edge art is negation,” he believes. 

Tom also adds that this may be a result of art growing more and more self-conscious - something literature, or a more recent form like cinema doesn’t experience. “Art is observing and questioning itself. Almost like peeling an onion. But sometimes I think those who peel more than they should, might find it empty in the end,” he adds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp