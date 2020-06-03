STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College teacher booked for violating Covid protocol

As per the rule, we put her under government quarantine for another 14 days," said District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthik.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday registered a case against a professor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, on charges of violating the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Covid-19. The professor who reached here on Sunday from Bihar was shifted to government quarantine facility after registering a case under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases (ED) Act, 1987 and other IPC sections.

“The professor had been on deputation to Nalanda University for the last two years. When she arrived at Kochi airport, the health department had issued clear instruction to her to stay under home quarantine for another 14 days. However, she visited the university on Monday violating the Covid protocol. Based on a tip-off, we conducted a probe and came to know that she had violated the protocol.

As per the rule, we put her under government quarantine for another 14 days,” said District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthik. Meanwhile, the university authorities informed that the professor reached the institution only to complete the joining formalities. “She was on deputation to Nalanda University for over two years. As per the order, the professor had to join back on Monday. Had she failed to do, it would have affected her service records,” said a university official.

