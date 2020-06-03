Kerala’s first exclusive Aadhaar service centre opened in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in Kerala, the Unique Identification Authority of India has set up an exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Kochi. It will act as a one-stop destination for all Aadhaar services. Located at Pipeline Junction, Palarivattom, the facility offers dedicated Aadhaar enrolment and updating services in a state-of-the-art environment, said V S Jiji, centre manager, ASK Kochi.

“ASK is wheel-chair friendly and has special provisions to serve the elderly or the specially-abled. It is open all seven days of the week from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, except on total lockdown days or in case of similar orders of the state/district administration,” he said. The centre, which began functioning on May 26, is expected to see more people availing its services with the easing of lockdown restrictions. Online booking can be done at ask1@uidai.gov.in.

Services

Aadhaar enrolment

Updating of demographic information -- name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email ID

Updating of biometric data -- photo, fingerprints, iris scans

Downloading and printing Aadhaar