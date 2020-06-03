Manju Warrier supports TV challenge, to offer 5 sets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joining hands with the DYFI initiative to support financially backward students for online classes, actor Manju Warrier offered to provide five television sets for students. Close on the heels of a Class IX student committing suicide after being unable to attend online classes, DYFI - the youth wing of the CPM - launched the ‘television challenge’.

The campaign was launched by the DYFI state committee to support financially backward students. As part of this, televisions will be given to students who cannot afford online facilities. Those who are ready to support the campaign can contact DYFI workers or the call centre at 9895858666, 8590011044, 8590018240, 7012215574.