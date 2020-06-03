Online classes on, tribal students stay logged out

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: AS students across the state return to their studies with the dawn of another academic year, nine-year-olds Renjith and Sumesh, students at Pinavoorkudy tribal pre-matric hostel, are busy helping their parents with their daily chores.“Our elders here in the colony said the schools have opened and they are teaching through TV. There is no electricity in our colony and the solar lamp hardly provides light for two hours. My father said the pre-matric hostel will open soon and we can go to the hostel to continue our studies,” said Sumesh, son of Suku, a tribal watcher at Kunchipara colony in Kuttampuzha panchayat.

Of the 14 tribal colonies in Kuttampuzha, five are located deep inside the forest, with no proper road connectivity or electricity. There are 814 tribal students in this area, of which as many as 495 have no access to TV or smartphones to attend classes.

A meeting convened by the tribal welfare department and the panchayat on Tuesday decided to provide laptops and projectors to these colonies so that classes could commence next week. “We will identify graduates in tribal areas and provide them the training to operate the laptop and projector. We will hand over the recordings of the classes in a pen drive to them on a weekly basis, which will be played at the community halls or a house with adequate facilities every day. The graduate youngsters will clear the doubts of the students,” said tribal development officer G Anil Kumar.

“There are eight settlements in the five tribal colonies with no power supply. Three settlements are at the Variyam colony, while there are two at Kunchippara. The others are at Uriampetty, Thera and Thalavachapara. The department has decided to provide laptops and projectors to these settlements, where educated youngsters will lead the classes. There is a proposal to provide generators to some of these colonies. The classes will begin next week,” said tribal promoter Bineesh Narayanan.