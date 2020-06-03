Periyar desilting yet to start, authorities fear flood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While talks were on for some time regarding desilting and clearing eutrophication (excessive richness of nutrients) in various stretches of Periyar, any work in this direction is yet to start. The silt deposit in Periyar had caused flooding at Aluva and North Paravoor regions in the district last year. This being the situation, the local bodies in Aluva are now planning evacuation of local people in case of a flood. This year, the authorities are also faced with social distancing constrain, which might hamper setting up of shelter camps.

“People have already been instructed to move their valuables to the top floor of the house and intimate relatives in safer regions about chances of them taking refuge in their houses in case of a flood. Camps will be arranged for those who cannot do this,” said P C Antony, Aluva municipal councillor.

No consensus

There is no consensus among government departments on desilting due to the environmental and technical issues associated with it. “The municipality had floated a tender to take up cleaning works on the river banks. However, we have started cleaning works along drainages,” said Timmy Teacher, chairperson of the standing committee on health. According to authorities, identification of various stretches where sand had accumulated is also yet to happen.

North Paravoor

According to North Paravoor Municipality, which had some of the worst-affected areas during the last flooding of canals and drainages is in progress. The Chalakudy river and Periyar merge here. “The financial strain of undertaking cleaning work in a river cannot be borne by the municipality alone. We need the support of government bodies for that. The cleaning works of canals will not bear any results if the river overflows during the monsoon,” said an official with the municipality.

In Chendamangalam ward, cleaning works of canals and drainages are being carried out through a meagre Rs 10,000 allotted to each ward. The Paliyam canal is being cleaned this time. Last year, the panchayat had witnessed flooding due to clogging of canals originating from the Periyar, as well as direct flooding from the river.