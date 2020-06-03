Plan to open pre-matric hostels

By Express News Service

With the government facing brickbats for the alleged apathy in providing infrastructure facilities in tribal colonies before launching the First Bell project, the department for development of Scheduled Tribes is planning to open pre-matric hostels where tribal students can attend virtual classes.

“There are 20 model-residential schools and 115 pre-matric hostels where 13,000 tribal students are enrolled. There is at least one TV in a majority of tribal colonies. But there are some colonies located deep inside the forests where there is no power or net connectivity.

We have opened 250 community study centres in tribal colonies, where graduates from the community will be engaged to teach the students,” director P Pugazhendi told TNIE. “Facilities have been provided to 125 centres and the rest will be ready by next week. Students from colonies without community study centres will be allowed to stay in pre-matric hostels where all facilities are available,” he said.