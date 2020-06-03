Private buses begin inter-district services

ANUKURUVILLA By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Day after the government gave its nod for the inter-district services, private buses began plying between Ernakulam and the neighbouring districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha and Idukki on Tuesday. KSRTC said it will start service s f r o m Wednesday. However, only 25 buses conducted services on Tuesday from Vyttila, said Private Bus Operators’ Association District Secretary M B Sathyan. "The announcement came in the evening. That could be one reason for the low turnout,” he said.

“Also many buses are still undergoing repairs. But there will surely be an increase on Wednesday and nearly 250 buses are expected to ply between the districts. The services will be conducted in fullseat capacity and as per the old ticket rates,” said Sathyan. However, Sathyan was sceptical that there will be many passengers. “We won’t be seeing an increase in the number of passengers for the next three to four months.

People will prefer to travel in their own vehicles over public transport till the fear of the pandemic dissipates,” said Sathyan. KSRTC will start services alongside the private buses on Wednesday. “We will conduct services to Thrissur, Guruvayur, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki,” said District Transport Officer V M Thajudheen Sahib.

He said all buses are service- ready. “We will not have any problem since buses have been used to transport migrant labourers from their camps to railway stations. The buses were also pressed into service to ferry people arriving via ships and flights. They were also used to shift Keralites arriving from other states on trains,” he said.