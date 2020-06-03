STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Returnees want budget facilities

The paid quarantine facilities being provided by the government are costing a majority of expatriates dear.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karipur Airport | Express

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many who are returning after losing their jobs, hotel rooms that cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 per day is a huge ask | Tourism department has already identified 25 low-budget hotels and is scouting for more

The paid quarantine facilities being provided by the government are costing a majority of expatriates dear. Most hotel rooms identified by authorities in the capital cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 per day, which is a huge ask for many who have returned after losing their jobs. According to officials, many expatriates and people arriving from other states have been asking for budget accommodation, which is currently unavailable. With the demand growing, authorities here have initiated efforts to find more low-budget hotels for paid quarantine.

“Only premium hotels are listed by the state government in the category of paid quarantine. I had no other option and had to pay Rs 2,400 everyday for the room I had stayed in for 14 days. The spending capacity of people varies depending on their financial situation. There are plenty of hotels providing rooms at reasonable rates and the government should explore those options,” said Rahul Mohandas, who was under quarantine in KTDC’s Chaithram Hotel in capital. He said that the hotel didn’t even provide him with fresh bedsheets daily. “I used the same bedsheet for a week and they provided a fresh one only after I asked for it. They asked me to keep the used bed sheets in the wardrobe,” added Rahul Mohandas.

Efforts on to resolve issue: Minister
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said discussions were on to resolve the crisis. “Finding hygienic, bath-attached rooms that are affordable is a huge challenge for authorities. We cannot select random hotels for the purpose or identify community halls for accommodating returnees. This has to be done very carefully and we are doing our best to make everyone comfortable,” said the minister.

In Thiruvananthapuram, tourism authorities have identified around 25 low-budget hotels for the purpose. “We have submitted the list to authorities and they will be uploading these hotels on the Norka-Roots website soon. We will find more hotels depending on the demand from the district administration,” said an official with the tourism department. 

People unhappy with paid services
According to authorities, many people who opted for paid quarantine are not happy with the services being provided. “We will not be able to give them the comfort of their own homes. The employees are not ready or trained to provide services like in institutional quarantine centres. Many services, including laundry and cleaning of rooms and toilets are not provided by hotels,” said the official. 

Once a person under quarantine vacates a room, the next party can only be accommodated after 48 hours. “It takes over two days to get the room ready. This delay is also becoming an issue,” said the official. Currently, paid quarantine is being provided complying with the guidelines of the Centre. “In Kerala, this is working only to an extent and the state government should seriously consider taking over paid quarantine centres so as to ensure better service and care for those returning,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp