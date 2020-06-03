Returnees want budget facilities

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For many who are returning after losing their jobs, hotel rooms that cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 per day is a huge ask | Tourism department has already identified 25 low-budget hotels and is scouting for more

The paid quarantine facilities being provided by the government are costing a majority of expatriates dear. Most hotel rooms identified by authorities in the capital cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 per day, which is a huge ask for many who have returned after losing their jobs. According to officials, many expatriates and people arriving from other states have been asking for budget accommodation, which is currently unavailable. With the demand growing, authorities here have initiated efforts to find more low-budget hotels for paid quarantine.

“Only premium hotels are listed by the state government in the category of paid quarantine. I had no other option and had to pay Rs 2,400 everyday for the room I had stayed in for 14 days. The spending capacity of people varies depending on their financial situation. There are plenty of hotels providing rooms at reasonable rates and the government should explore those options,” said Rahul Mohandas, who was under quarantine in KTDC’s Chaithram Hotel in capital. He said that the hotel didn’t even provide him with fresh bedsheets daily. “I used the same bedsheet for a week and they provided a fresh one only after I asked for it. They asked me to keep the used bed sheets in the wardrobe,” added Rahul Mohandas.

Efforts on to resolve issue: Minister

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said discussions were on to resolve the crisis. “Finding hygienic, bath-attached rooms that are affordable is a huge challenge for authorities. We cannot select random hotels for the purpose or identify community halls for accommodating returnees. This has to be done very carefully and we are doing our best to make everyone comfortable,” said the minister.

In Thiruvananthapuram, tourism authorities have identified around 25 low-budget hotels for the purpose. “We have submitted the list to authorities and they will be uploading these hotels on the Norka-Roots website soon. We will find more hotels depending on the demand from the district administration,” said an official with the tourism department.

People unhappy with paid services

According to authorities, many people who opted for paid quarantine are not happy with the services being provided. “We will not be able to give them the comfort of their own homes. The employees are not ready or trained to provide services like in institutional quarantine centres. Many services, including laundry and cleaning of rooms and toilets are not provided by hotels,” said the official.

Once a person under quarantine vacates a room, the next party can only be accommodated after 48 hours. “It takes over two days to get the room ready. This delay is also becoming an issue,” said the official. Currently, paid quarantine is being provided complying with the guidelines of the Centre. “In Kerala, this is working only to an extent and the state government should seriously consider taking over paid quarantine centres so as to ensure better service and care for those returning,” added the official.