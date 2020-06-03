Rural police ready equipment, personnel to deal with flood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the monsoon all set to hit the state, the Ernakulam Rural police have made arrangements to deal with possible flooding. As part of this, the police have started collecting data on vulnerable areas, buildings and the number of people living in such areas. “We have readied all the equipment required to deal with the flood. Emergency lighting system, pump sets, torches, straps and life jackets have been assembled.

A list of people who know swimming has already been prepared. Besides, small boats, earthmovers, cranes and lorries are also kept ready to meet any kind of untoward situation,” said K Karthik, District Police Chief (Rural).

Meanwhile, the rural police have set up a control room at the district police headquarters for coordinating the relief work. Besides, 34 police stations in the district will function as flood control rooms. “Communication is important in times of flood. We have also arranged generators and power backup facilities to keep the control room running efficiently,” he said.