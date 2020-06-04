STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Child’s play

Anand  Radhakrishnan’s  short film ‘Divider’  narrates  communal bias  through the  friendship of young boys

Published: 04th June 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For a movie that deals with the Muslim circumsition ritual ‘sunnath kalyanam’, and the effect it has on the friendship between a group of young boys, the short film ‘Divider’ manages to retain a hearty charm. The protagonist, a young Muslim boy, becomes the butt of all jokes among his friends after he undergoes the procedure.  Many anecdotes that reflect on religious bias and consevative thinking have been delivered through the characters, and the movie puts across a subtle message on communal harmony.

The movie was directed by Anand Radhakrishnan as a diploma project for his filmmaking course at the Revathi Kala Mandir Film Academy, in 2016. The movie soon overshot its intended budget and shooting schedule. It was then that he approached Dravida Entertainments, an independent film production house.
The movie has since then been screened at film festival circuits and was recently released on the YouTube channel of Dravida Entertainments.

Talking about how he decided on the topic for his movie, Anand says that the theme was one which developed organically. “I have immensely enjoyed neo-realistic movies such as ‘Pather Panchali’ and ‘Children of Heaven’. Since I am someone who is nostalgic about childhood, my first work tells the story of children,” says Anand, an actor who was last seen in Biju Menon-starrer Padayottam in 2018. 
“Having studied in a religious school, I enjoyed the privileges of belonging to the same religion and at the same time noticed how my friends belonging to other beliefs were ostracised on the basis of cultural activities. Hence, with the movie I have tried to depict the nuances of being a minority student in a classroom,” adds Anand.

The 30-minute film effectively captures many humorous instances, moments of despair and happiness from the life of its protagonist. The decision to keep the movie light, with a happy ending was a conscious one. “Initially I wanted to give a more serious tone to the movie, but I reconsidered the audience I had in mind and decided to make a movie that could be enjoyed by children. Since it talks about problems faced by a young boy, I wanted the film to end on a happy note thereby conveying the message that all hurdles in life have a solution,” Anand adds.The cast of children in the movie were auditioned and selected from Chilla Child Welfare Organisation in Thiruvananthapuram. The camera was operated by Jayakrishnan S and music was by P S Jayhari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp