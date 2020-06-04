STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dhobi Khana in crisis as work dries up

The disruption of the tourism and hospitality industry owing to the lockdown has rendered them jobless

Published: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Dhobi khana

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Never in their 300 years of settling down in Fort Kochi have the members of Vannan community at Dhobi Khana imagined that they would be deprived of work.The disruption of the tourism and hospitality industry owing to the lockdown has rendered them jobless. An app that was in the making remains dormant and a project with ‘Save the Loom’ to revive their trade, establish a cultural connection and provide a space of dignity too has also come to a halt due to the pandemic. 

M B Kannan, treasurer of the Vannar Sangham, said jobs were scarce in the weeks leading to the lockdown and were completely nil in April and May. Foreign tourists placed a lot of value on our ancestral work and would contribute regularly. In the past two months, we decided that we wouldn’t entertain any visits in keeping with the rules of social distancing.

Life has been so hard for the 40 families engaged in the trade that they had to depend on community kitchens. Primarily, our dependence was on homestays and a few hospitals but the former are completely shut and the latter do not place a lot of orders these days,” he said.  It is believed that the Dutch army brought the washermen community of Tamil Nadu to Veli in Fort Kochi to wash their uniforms in the 1720s. “It was just a 13-acre land with several ponds back then. Later, a part of the land was taken away and sheds to dry the clothes and an ironing yard were built for us,” he said.

 Ramesh Menon, founder of ‘Save the Loom’, had initiated a cultural project at the Dhobi Khana in March. “At Save The Loom’ we have a programme called FACT (Fund for Artisans and Craft Traditions) which primarily creates social action for supporting and aiding human capital in traditional sectors. This initiative is two-pronged -- to protect the human skillset and traditional crafts and arts, and bring recourse and resource to the traditionally skilled artisans, craftsmen, and workers,” he said. 

‘Save the Loom’ which has been working with Chendamangalam weavers wanted to create a cultural exchange. “When woven, the cloth is starched in a certain manner. Nowadays, people prefer unstarched material. There is a post-loom process where we tend to reprocess the textile, rewash it and make the same lighter.

So we contemplated associating with people who have been already engaged in that line of work. We wanted to bring pride in their work, celebrate the tri-centenary, and have a beautifully handwoven product processed traditionally. All handwoven sarees are hand-washed, sundried and ironed with the charcoal iron boxes. Besides providing employment,we follow the principle of handmade goods being energy conservant, and is part of a social campaign. However, more is required, as our project isn’t enough to sustain the people,” said Ramesh.

FACT Scheme
The programme Fund for Artisans and Craft Traditions aims to create social action for supporting and aiding human capital in traditional sectors. The initiative aims to protect traditional crafts and to bring recourse and resources to the traditionally skilled artisans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp