Edayar gold heist: Police foil bid to kidnap 8th accused, arrest 5 youths

Jamal was on his way to appear before the police after being granted interim bail following Covid-19.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sensational Edayar gold heist has once again come to the fore with an attempt to kidnap the eighth accused in the case, Jamal, a native of Thodupuzha, by a five-member gang in Aluva town in broad daylight on Wednesday. The entire episode unfolded like an action thriller, but the police foiled the kidnapping bid and arrested the gang.Vishnu, 26, of East Kaloor, Thodupuzha; Naufal, 23, of Thodupuzha; Shanu, 28, of Karikode, Thodupuzha; Raufel, 24, of Thodupuzha; and Avinash, 34, of Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha were arrested and produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. 

Jamal was on his way to appear before the police after being granted interim bail following Covid-19. Suddenly, the gang intercepted him and he was taken in an SUV on the ESI Road around 10.40am. However, the police were immediately alerted about the incident and messages were passed over wireless sets. Subsequently, squads across the area became vigilant following a direction from Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik. 

“The police team intercepted the vehicle of the gang just three kilometres away from the place where he was kidnapped and all were arrested,” said an officer with Aluva police. Jamal along with two others had assaulted Vishnu, one of the accused, near his home in Thodupuzha earlier and the kidnapping operation was carried out in retaliation. The Thodupuzha police had registered a case against Jamal on charges of attempt to murder in this regard.

Police have registered a case slapping Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons and means) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of IPC.Jamal was handed over to Thodupuzha police later, said the police.The Edayar case pertains to the looting of 20kg gold from a car near Binanipuram in May last year after attacking the passengers.

